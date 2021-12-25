Enecuum (ENQ) Market Cap Achieves $14.91 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Enecuum has a total market cap of $14.91 million and approximately $726,999.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 88.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00042711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Enecuum

Enecuum is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 198,203,204 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

