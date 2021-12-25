Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.75

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.75 and traded as high as C$13.09. Enerplus shares last traded at C$12.92, with a volume of 116,525 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.6199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,282.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,736,388.05.

About Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

