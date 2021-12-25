Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enfusion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENFN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enfusion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

In related news, Director Roy Luo bought 1,261,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Enfusion stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.08. 79,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

