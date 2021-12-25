EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 26.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 238,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 50,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 22.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,371,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after buying an additional 426,978 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 498,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 194,136 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 31.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 27,161 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 30.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

