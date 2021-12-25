Environmental Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.85

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $9.97. Environmental Impact Acquisition shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 69,604 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVI. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

