EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $645.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,261 shares of company stock valued at $57,627,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 54.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 37,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,345,000 after buying an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 16.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 87,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 262.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $663.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $652.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $601.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $328.90 and a one year high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

