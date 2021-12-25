Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $109.68

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.68 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 104 ($1.37). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.39), with a volume of 12,614 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The stock has a market cap of £152.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 109.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 110.99.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

