Ethereum Yield Price Reaches $5.03 on Major Exchanges (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for about $5.03 or 0.00009857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $502,738.49 and $945.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00043215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

