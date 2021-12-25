Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.83

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.83 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 21.60 ($0.29). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 22.75 ($0.30), with a volume of 3,405,426 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 27.27, a current ratio of 27.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £649.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.83.

About Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

