Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $252.54

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 252.54 ($3.34) and traded as low as GBX 237.68 ($3.14). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 241 ($3.18), with a volume of 37,470 shares.

ECEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Eurocell from GBX 310 ($4.10) to GBX 330 ($4.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Eurocell from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 340 ($4.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 252.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 263.74. The stock has a market cap of £269.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

