Everest (ID) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, Everest has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Everest has a market capitalization of $26.55 million and approximately $11,046.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00057412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.49 or 0.08066642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,485.62 or 0.99877464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00073254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00054097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.