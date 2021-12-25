Everipedia Market Capitalization Achieves $128.58 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $128.58 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00057377 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,004.78 or 0.08021137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,900.96 or 0.99946275 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00071750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00053329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,449,251 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

