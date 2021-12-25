Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $183.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.45. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,040 shares of company stock valued at $25,781,111 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

