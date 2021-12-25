Faceter (FACE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,165.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $809,387.62 and $1,165.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

