Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,777 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Farfetch worth $18,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth $3,466,000. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth $27,069,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth $8,624,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1,190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 60,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.16. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.