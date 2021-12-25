Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Reaches $1.27

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00056930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.24 or 0.08030281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,989.08 or 0.99885927 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00053819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00072450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars.

