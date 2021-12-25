Feathercoin (FTC) Price Hits $0.0135 on Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $4,527.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3,195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

