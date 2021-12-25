Filecoin Market Capitalization Tops $5.16 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. Filecoin has a market cap of $5.16 billion and approximately $310.70 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Filecoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $36.41 or 0.00072659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00057775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.35 or 0.08071126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,055.13 or 0.99892691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00053976 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 141,813,843 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

