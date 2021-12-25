Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.88

Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.88 and traded as low as C$14.32. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$14.33, with a volume of 5,788 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$479.85 million and a PE ratio of 15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a current ratio of 14.16.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.92 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.53%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

