First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.53

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.53 and traded as high as $33.56. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 15,306 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a market cap of $569.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.51.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 12.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 97.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 115,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

