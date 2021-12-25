First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.51

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.51 and traded as high as $41.70. First Merchants shares last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 113,485 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,498 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 18.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

