First National Financial (TSE:FN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.96

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$45.96 and traded as low as C$41.50. First National Financial shares last traded at C$41.70, with a volume of 13,292 shares.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 12.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 11.42.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$195.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.20 million. Equities analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 3.5999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 12,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$525,180.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,688,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,840,736.03.

About First National Financial (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

