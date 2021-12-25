First Pacific Advisors LP Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100,508 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 868.2% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,762 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $104,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.9% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 758 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $614.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $644.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

