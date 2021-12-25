First Pacific Advisors LP Has $1.64 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

Shares of CRM opened at $253.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 536,634 shares of company stock worth $152,214,527. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

