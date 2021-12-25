First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.44

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.44 and traded as high as $18.99. First United shares last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 7,491 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $123.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. First United had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First United Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in First United during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,969,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in First United by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 160,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First United by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 30,784 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in First United during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,216,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in First United by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

