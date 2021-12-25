First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) to report sales of $158.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $597.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $605.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $677.63 million, with estimates ranging from $676.50 million to $678.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.27 million.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of FWRG opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

