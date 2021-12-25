FLO (FLO) Trading Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

