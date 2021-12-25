Flow Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Flow has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and approximately $48.63 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $9.02 or 0.00018069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00057377 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,004.78 or 0.08021137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,900.96 or 0.99946275 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00071750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00053329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 316,835,587 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

