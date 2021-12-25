Fluity Market Cap Achieves $276,928.81 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Fluity has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fluity has a total market cap of $276,928.81 and $103.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00056053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.98 or 0.07987728 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,821.37 or 1.00209555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00073214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00053681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,156,182 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

