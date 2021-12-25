Font Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,512.00 (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Font has a market capitalization of $582,260.44 and $2,512.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Font coin can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Font has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Font Coin Profile

FONT is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

