Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $41.92 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 245,367 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 623.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.