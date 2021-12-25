Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Shares Up 1%

Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. 504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formidable Fortress ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 644,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,502,000. Formidable Fortress ETF makes up about 2.9% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 92.12% of Formidable Fortress ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Formidable Fortress ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formidable Fortress ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.