Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Boosted by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up about 2.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,059,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Fortinet by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Fortinet by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,467,000 after buying an additional 18,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $349.02 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $137.31 and a one year high of $355.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 105.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.76.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

