Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will report sales of $52.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.59 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $44.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $199.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.96 million to $199.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $223.84 million, with estimates ranging from $223.13 million to $224.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 117.59%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

