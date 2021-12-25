Fractal (FCL) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. Fractal has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $176,829.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00056895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.82 or 0.08015282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,946.67 or 0.99894681 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00072422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

