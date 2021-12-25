Frax Share Trading 43.7% Higher This Week (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $331.20 million and $9.37 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 43.7% against the US dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for approximately $20.43 or 0.00040514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00057839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.52 or 0.08062952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,496.91 or 1.00123565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00054632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00073019 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

