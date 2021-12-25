Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,845,596 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 21,364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $92,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

