Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.65

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.65 and traded as high as $11.64. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 91,100 shares changing hands.

FLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 10,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $123,561.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,838 shares of company stock worth $157,999 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 226,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 691,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

