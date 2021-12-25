Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.65

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.65 and traded as high as $11.64. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 91,100 shares changing hands.
FLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.82.
In other news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 10,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $123,561.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,838 shares of company stock worth $157,999 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 226,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 691,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.
About Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)
Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.