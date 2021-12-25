Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $257,375.97 and $162.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00057839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.52 or 0.08062952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,496.91 or 1.00123565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00054632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00073019 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008339 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,376,940 coins and its circulating supply is 919,020 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

