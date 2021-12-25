Fundamenta Reaches Market Cap of $254,994.30 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000548 BTC on exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $254,994.30 and $161.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,376,940 coins and its circulating supply is 919,020 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

