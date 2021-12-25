Furucombo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $486,161.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000727 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $9.14 million and $486,161.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00056286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.47 or 0.07958360 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,945.62 or 0.99826890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00072331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00053404 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,616,035 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

