Fusion (FSN) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $61.87 million and $3.66 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,693.28 or 0.99698006 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 61.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001326 BTC.

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 70,456,260 coins. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

