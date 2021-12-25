Galatasaray Fan Token Hits Market Capitalization of $17.08 Million (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $17.08 million and $4.04 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $4.87 or 0.00009540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

