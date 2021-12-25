Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) will report ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Galecto will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($2.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Galecto.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLTO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.29. 237,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,413. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. Galecto has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

