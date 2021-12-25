GamerCoin (GHX) Price Hits $0.0935 on Major Exchanges

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $32.83 million and $1.64 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00057412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.49 or 0.08066642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,485.62 or 0.99877464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00073254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00054097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,048,563 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

