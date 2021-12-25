Gather Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week (GTH)

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Gather coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gather has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Gather has a total market cap of $12.57 million and $230,265.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gather

Gather is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gather’s official website is www.gather.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Buying and Selling Gather

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

