Geeq Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. Geeq has a market cap of $13.17 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Geeq has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002271 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,372,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

