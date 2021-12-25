General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 635,059 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.15% of General Motors worth $113,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after buying an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in General Motors by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,630,000 after buying an additional 2,160,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after buying an additional 1,657,113 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM opened at $56.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. General Motors has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average is $56.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

