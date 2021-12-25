Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.38

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.38 and traded as low as $13.90. Glanbia shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 1,020 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLAPF. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Glanbia to a “hold” rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

