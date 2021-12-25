GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSK. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,014,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.